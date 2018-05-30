Cuthbert heads to Stevenage

Former Luton defender Scott Cuthbert has signed for League Two Stevenage on a two year deal.

The 30-year-old was released by Hatters boss Nathan Jones recently, ending his three year stint at Kenilworth Road and has opted to make the Lamex Stadium his new home.

Speaking to the club's official website about his decision to remain in League Two, Cuthbert said: "I am really looking forward to it. It's always a tense summer when you're without a club, but I met the manager (Dino Maamria) a few weeks ago and I was really impressed by the set up of the training ground, really impressed with the plans that he's got for the future with the team.

"I was fortunate after leaving Luton that I had a little bit of interest in this division and League One as well. I think it's important that you talk to all the managers and get a feel for the club and the way they want to go, move forward and certainly the gaffer here was very enthusiastic about the place.

"He obviously knows the club inside out with his history here. The way he wants to play and the way he wanted me to be part of the team and showed that real intent to come and get me and be part of his plan, for a player that's always great, so I'd say that's the one thing that stands out for me."

Having played 111 times for Luton, including 25 matches in this season's promotion to League One, and over 350 games during his career, Cuthbert believe his knowledge will be vital for his new side, as he continued: "When you're in League Two, it's a real tough division. Every game it's intense as anything, Saturday, Tuesday, long trips away on a Tuesday night and you need that experience in your team.,

"I know there's a little bit of experience and I feel that I can add to that as well, especially captaining Luton to promotion last year out of this division, it certainly helps and that will be one of the reasons I'm here I'm sure."

Cuthbert joins up with a number of ex-Hatters currently at Stevenage and a few of his former team-mates as well, adding: "I've played with Alex Revell, twice at Swindon and Leyton Orient, I've played with Jamal Campbell-Ryce a little bit, Jonathan Smith, Luke Wilkinson.

"So I certainly know a couple of the lads which is always nice when you're joining a new team, you've got a few familiar faces to help you settle in for the first couple of weeks."