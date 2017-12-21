Cuthbert out until the end of January

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert is expected to be out until the end of January after a second diagnosis showed his groin injury was more serious than first thought.

It had been initially hoped the Luton captain would be back in time for the festive period after being stretchered off during the 7-0 win over Cambridge United last month.

However, speaking to the press today, boss Nathan Jones admitted that wouldn’t be the case as he said: “Cuthbert will be a little while yet, so we won’t see him until at the earliest the end of Jan, he’s a few weeks away yet.

“We had a second diagnosis because what we had was a diagnosis from one scan and one specialist said something that the symptoms in the next four or five days weren’t collaborating with.

"So we went to a specialist who Scott had seen before when he had his hernia and he gave us a totally different prognosis.

“So that was the difficult thing, and that’s why it has been extended.

“He’s had an operation and that would keep him out for 10 weeks.

"He’s had that a couple of weeks ago, so it’s just getting him back safely and quickly really.”