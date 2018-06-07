D’Ath credits Hatters boss for making him a better player

Ex-Luton midfielder Lawson D’Ath has credited Town boss Nathan Jones for making him a far better player during his 18 months at Kenilworth Road.

Although the 25-year-old made just 26 first appearances in that time, with injury hampering last season D’Ath, the former Northampton player spoke highly of both Jones and his coaching staff.

Even though I’ve been injured, I feel like I’ve learned a lot from him and I can take it to the next stage. Lawson D’Ath

He said: “He (Jones) demands everything from you, the training, he’s just a top professional.

“Even though I’ve been injured, I feel like I’ve learned a lot from him and I can take it to the next stage.

“I’ve matured under him and it’s not just him, his coaching staff, Joaquin (Gomez), Harty (Paul Hart), they’re unreal, they know the game.

“A big mention for Jared (Roberts-Smith) too, because he really helped me out, as before I came to Luton I was as skinny as anything.

“I did a lot of work with Jared and even though I haven’t played much, I feel like I’ve got better as a player because of him, strength-wise,.

“Whereas before I did a bit of gym, but he really helped me out, he was really professional and he’ll have a great career.”