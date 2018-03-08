D'Ath faces another spell on the sidelines

Hatters midfielder Lawson D’Ath’s frustrating season has been hit by another injury blow after manager Nathan Jones confirmed he faces a spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old, who suffered ankle ligament damage at the start of the campaign, was making only his third league start of the term at Cambridge last weekend, only to have to go off after just 20 minutes.

On how long he is expected to be out, Jones said: “He’s just opened up his medial so he’ll be a few weeks.

“It’s a shame as he was in real good form in terms of training, we gave him an opportunity and it didn’t last very long.

“But he was fortunate that when Uche (Ikpeazu) fell on him that it wasn’t anything more serious because he’s a big lad and if he falls on your leg and it’s in the wrong place, that can do some damage.

“So it’s fortunate that he’s only just opened up his medial.”

There was good news regarding striker Danny Hylton though, who went off just after the hour mark at the Abbey Stadium, with the forward expected to be fit for this weekend’s clash against Accrington Stanley.

Jones, who will be without the suspended James Collins, added: “We’re hoping we’ve got Danny available and the people who missed last week.

“There’s a few bumps and bruises this week, so we have to dust them down and see how there are.

“There’s a few carrying a couple of knocks, but hopefully that won’t be a problem for the weekend.”