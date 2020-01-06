Daniels admits his Luton debut came as a complete surprise

Town debutant Donervon Daniels admitted his selection for the Hatters’ FA Cup clash at Bournemouth on Saturday had come out of the blue.

The 26-year-old was signed by Luton back in the summer, immediately loaned out to League One Doncaster Rovers, where he made 13 appearances in all competitions.

He hadn’t featured since the 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on December 14 though, but was just getting ready to put his feet up when he found himself back at Kenilworth Road and coming up against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup.

Speaking after Town went down to a 4-0 defeat on the day, Daniels said: “Being honest, I didn’t get much notice!

“We had a tough schedule at Doncaster, it was two and a half weeks we went without a day off and then we got two days off, Friday and today (Saturday).

"I woke up on my first day off yesterday morning, got a phone-call, it said 'Donervon you’re getting called back with immediate effect and you’re going to play on Saturday.'

“So no notice, but I’m happy with that, I want to play and I’ve got the opportunity, I’m not going to complain about it, I’m relishing it.”

Although Daniels had arrived at Kenilworth Road back in September, the fact he was sent straight out to the Keepmoat Stadium meant that the former Wigan player hadn’t really had a chance to get to know his team-mates until out on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

He continued: “I just focused on each challenge that I had.

"I had a challenge at Doncaster, and I was part of that squad, and now it’s a different mentality.

“I’ve got to switch it, got to refocus and integrate myself into this squad and every opportunity that comes I’ve got to take it.

“They’ve welcomed me, they’ve welcomed me multiple times, with me coming, going and now I’m back, they’ve been wonderful with me.

“I witnessed it first hand in training, I got to play with them and they’re men, they were men out there.

“It’s hard, nobody wants to be on the losing team, nobody wants to lose games, but it’s part and parcel, you just want to win more than we lose.”

During his time with Rovers, Daniels confirmed that the Hatters remained keen to see how he was getting on, as he now prepares for a second bite at the Championship, having played at the level for Blackpool in the 2014-15 season.

He added: "Brabs (Gary Brabin) was, I know Brabs quite a bit.

"We spoke a bit, Mick Harford, we spoke quite a bit as well, so I had contact with the club.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to come back and play at the level that I want to play at now.

"I want to help the boys, I don’t feel like I’m here to take someone’s job at the end of the day.

"I want to be on the pitch and I want to contribute, that’s just the nature of the game.

"I feel like I’m good enough to play at this level and help the team."