Daniels happy to play full back for the Hatters

Town defender Donervon Daniels is happy to continue in his role as a makeshift right back for the Hatters if it ensures he keeps his place in the side.

The 26-year-old, who had signed for Luton in the summer, was thrust in for his debut at Bournemouth on Saturday, having been recalled from his loan spell at League One Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

Daniels, who is a centre half by trade, was moved out to the right hand side of defence, but doesn’t mind filling that role once more when Birmingham City come to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

He said: “To be honest, I will play anywhere the gaffer puts me, as I want to be on the pitch at the end of the day.

“I would say I’m a centre half, I love it at centre half, I get to see the game, I get to kind of dictate with the boys around me.

“I’m a vocal player, I like to communicate, but I can play right back, I’ve played right back quite a few times throughout my career and I enjoy it.

“It was a tough challenge against Premier League opposition, and it was good to just be out there and be part of it with the boys, even though it was a negative result.

“Personally I felt like I did well and I enjoyed it.”

Manager Graeme Jones believes that the former Blackpool and Wigan defender can be considered for either position now, saying: “Both, he’s proved that.

“His performance was very, very sound, resilient, he showed some physicality, showed some composure at times.”

“I thought Donervon’s performance was really, really positive.”

Town’s fans in attendance at the Vitality Stadium certainly liked what they saw too, bursting out in chorus for their new signing early on.

On hearing the chant, Daniels said: “That was surprising, I’ve never had a song, so that was nice, but I’ve just got to help the boys fight now.

“I’m really happy to be here, really happy to help the boys.

“I came here to try and give my all and compete and help push us up the table.

“I got the call and I’m happy to be on the pitch, a bit frustrated with the outcome and the result, but I’m happy to be here, happy to be part of the fight.”

Daniels has played in the Championship previously in his career, making 19 appearances for Blackpool at the start of the 2014-15 campaign and had one further outing when at Wigan in August 2016.

Despite featuring in League One since then, he was confident in his ability to step up once more and help out his team-mates, saying: “I hope so.

“I’m a vocal player, I would like to think of myself as a leader and they’ve welcomed me and every time I’m on the pitch I just want to help.

“I want to be on the pitch to win and I feel if you communicate on the pitch and off the pitch, you have the best opportunity to pick up some wins.

“The step up through each league is difficult.

“I’ve played in the Championship before so I have an understanding of the quality.

“I feel like in this league, it’s a little bit more clinical than League One, and I think once you have that mindset, you try to eradicate mistakes, or you try and be as concentrated as you can for the game.”

With the Hatters struggling badly for shut outs this term, keeping just the one, Daniels wants to do his bit to improve the record.

He added: “Clean sheets are tough anywhere you go in any league.

“I just want to give my all for the team and hopefully by giving my all and everybody else, we get more clean sheets and get more wins.

“It’s a full squad effort to get a clean sheet, it’s a full squad effort to win a game, it’s no one individual.

“So I’m just looking forward to integrating into the group and being my best self and hopefully that contributes to the team doing well.

“I’m looking forward to every game, I’m looking forward to the challenges and hopefully I get to keep my spot, be in the team and take it from there.

“Everyone’s relishing the opportunity to be on the pitch, nobody doesn’t want to be on the pitch, I want to come in and I want to be part of it.”