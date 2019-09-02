Daniels looking to improve after heading to Rovers

Town defender Donervon Daniels is looking to improve as a player after heading to Doncaster Rovers on loan this afternoon, just moments after signing for the Hatters.

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience of playing at League One level, after a three-year stay with Wigan Athletic before a spell at Blackpool last season, playing 24 times.

He is now headed to the Keepmoat Stadium to join up with former West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore, who Luton chief Graeme Jones was assistant to during their time at the Hawthorns last season.

On the move to Luton and then Rovers, Daniels said: "I’m really happy to get it all finalised and done so I can focus on my football and hit the ground running.

"I’ve been at Luton for quite a bit of time over the summer, training and working out a deal.

"The gaffer (Graeme Jones) is really good friends with the gaffer here (Darren Moore) and it was put to me that I could come here with a view to getting consistent football and helping me continue to improve as a player.

“I’m really happy to get it all finalised so I can focus on playing my football and helping the team challenge at the top end of the table.

“It’s a really good opportunity to come and play for a manager that I know, he is a really good guy and the way he wants to play suits me.”