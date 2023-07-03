New Town defender Mads Andersen will realise a lifelong ambition this season when turning out for Luton in the Premier League, having pledged to do exactly that when he was starting out in the game.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks with Danish Superliga club Brondby, before going on loan to First Division outfit Køge in 2016 where he was handed his professional debut, making 25 appearances and scoring once.

He then opted to move away permanently in his quest for first team football, joining fellow Superliga side Horsens in January 2018, playing 28 games and netting four goals.

Still only 21 years of age, it was about that time, he decided to set his future ambitions, and they were lofty ones at that.

Achieving his first one of playing in the Championship when joining Barnsley in June 2019, he is now set to complete what he always set out to do after switching to Kenilworth Road, the Hatters preparing for their first season in the top flight for over 30 years.

Taking the story up, Andersen said: “When I was back in Denmark I went from one of the bigger clubs in Denmark to a club lower in the leagues.

“I'd played at this club (Brondby) for 11 years and I had to go and get some first-team experience, play some first-team games.

New Luton signing Mads Andersen during his time with Barnsley - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"I had a talk with my dad when I signed for Horsens, we talked about it and I said ‘I’m going to stay here one and a half years, and I’m going to go to the Championship,’ and that was exactly what happened.

"But during that time as well, I had signed like a paper saying Premier League, hanging on the fridge, because that's obviously the destination that you want.

"That's the best league and you want to compete at the highest level possible.

"I completely forgot everything about it until a few weeks ago.

"They told me about that, so it’s a dream coming true really.

“I came to the Championship after one-and-a-half years and now it's time for the Premier League.

“I think I have a picture of it somewhere as, I'm trying to find the paper so it's a bit more real.

"It’s difficult to explain the emotions, but it’s the highest level possible, and that’s where you want to be.”

Although he is now a top flight player, the surroundings he has chosen in which to do that were also incredibly important for the former Danish U19 international as well.

Seeing the training facilities at the Brache and being impressed with just how the club are with every member of staff certainly played its part too, as Andersen added: “You have to look at all the other things.

"I appreciate when I hear that it's a good group of lads so that's important for me.

“I appreciate hearing that we're treating everyone the same here.

"It doesn't matter if you're cooking, cleaning or whatever you do we have good people and I like that.

"That's who I am, so something like that is also important for me.

“But, yeah, when you hear ‘Premier League’, ‘Luton’, of course, it's a good reason for going.

"These things, next to that, are also just as important.

“When you come in every day and you're not happy come on it doesn't matter if it's the Premier League or what the club is, if you're not happy you're going to feel rubbish and no one wants to feel like that.