Luton U18s hammered Birmingham City U18s in round three late last year - pic: Birmingham City FC

Luton Town U18s will take on QPR U18s in the FA Youth Cup later this month after a date was announced for the fourth round tie.

The Hatters will host their U18 Professional Development League Two South opponents at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, January 18, kick-off at 7pm.

Supporters will be able to attend the fixture, with tickets priced at £5 Adults, £3 Seniors (65 & over) and £3 U17s.

Luton reached this stage of the competition after hammering Birmingham City 6-0 at St Andrew’s late last year, Zack Nelson scoring a hat-trick, while Oli Lynch, Joe Johnson and an own goal completed the rout.

Rangers meanwhile saw off Tottenham Hotspur U18s 3-1 to set up their trip to Bedfordshire.