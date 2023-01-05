Date announced for Luton U18s' FA Youth Cup clash with QPR U18s
Town youngsters will host R’s at Kenilworth Road later this month
Luton Town U18s will take on QPR U18s in the FA Youth Cup later this month after a date was announced for the fourth round tie.
The Hatters will host their U18 Professional Development League Two South opponents at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, January 18, kick-off at 7pm.
Supporters will be able to attend the fixture, with tickets priced at £5 Adults, £3 Seniors (65 & over) and £3 U17s.
Luton reached this stage of the competition after hammering Birmingham City 6-0 at St Andrew’s late last year, Zack Nelson scoring a hat-trick, while Oli Lynch, Joe Johnson and an own goal completed the rout.
Rangers meanwhile saw off Tottenham Hotspur U18s 3-1 to set up their trip to Bedfordshire.
The Hatters, who are top of the EFL Youth Alliance table, have two league fixtures before then, as they host Northampton Town this Saturday and then head to AFC Wimbledon the following weekend.