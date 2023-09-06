Date confirmed for Luton's Carabao Cup trip to Exeter as Edwards targets round four

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton's Carabao Cup third round trip to League One side Exeter City has been confirmed as taking place on Tuesday, September 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Visiting supporters will have the option to stand or sit on the Hatters’ first visit to St James Park since a 4-1 win in League Two in October 2017, when James Collins, Dan Potts, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick were all on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town reached this stage of the competition by knocking out League Two Gillingham last week, as after making eight changes, they ran out 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Jacob Brown, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow.

Luton boss Rob Edwards makes a point against West Ham on Friday night - pic: Liam Smith

On the contest itself, asked about taking on a Grecians side who sit top of the third tier, with four wins from their opening six games, Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s a long journey, I say the same for whoever we play, whether it’s Manchester City away or it’s Exeter away, we’re going to want to try and win.

"We want to try and make the right decisions off the back of it.

"I've heard there might be one or two who were questioning the decisions for the starting line-up (against Gillingham) but maybe they didn’t realise we had a game on Friday night (at home to West Ham) and it’s a pretty big game as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So we trusted the squad, and in the end we made the right decision.

"Make some changes, win the game and have some freshness going into a game that has a shorter turnaround than most Championship games where they’re Saturday, Tuesday.

"You’re going Tuesday night to Friday night, the turnaround is really short, so we had to bear that in mind as well.

"I trust the squad that we’ve got, the team that we put out was very strong, but it will be a good game for us and one we’ll be looking to try and win.”

Prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seating, in advance – Adults: £27; Seniors and 18-23yrs: £24; U18s: £13. Matchday prices increase by £1.