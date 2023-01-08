Amari'i Bell drives forward during yesterday's 1-1 draw against Wigan

Luton Town's FA Cup third round replay against Wigan Athletic will take place on Tuesday, January 17, subject to TV selections.

Following the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road yesterday, the two sides will meet again at the DW Stadium to determine who goes through to the next stage.

Advertisement

It means the Hatters will travel to the Latics twice in the space of five days, as they also face Kolo Toure’s side in the Championship on Saturday, January 24.