Date confirmed for Luton's FA Cup replay at Wigan

Town will head to the DW Stadium next week

By Mike Simmonds
Amari'i Bell drives forward during yesterday's 1-1 draw against Wigan
Luton Town's FA Cup third round replay against Wigan Athletic will take place on Tuesday, January 17, subject to TV selections.

Following the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road yesterday, the two sides will meet again at the DW Stadium to determine who goes through to the next stage.

It means the Hatters will travel to the Latics twice in the space of five days, as they also face Kolo Toure’s side in the Championship on Saturday, January 24.

Ticket details for the 7.45pm kick-off will be confirmed in due course.