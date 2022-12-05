Date confirmed for Luton's FA Cup third round tie with Wigan
Hatters clash chosen for international broadcast
Luton’s FA Cup third round tie against Wigan Athletic will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 5.30pm after being selected for overseas broadcast.
The match at Kenilworth Road will now not be shown live in the UK or on iFollow Hatters, with ticket details confirmed in due course.
Town have already faced the Latics, who are now under the management of former Arsenal and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, in the league this term, beaten 2-1 at home back in September.
The two sides are meeting in the competition for only the second time in their history, Wigan triumphing 3-0 in a second round clash back in December 2002.