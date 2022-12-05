Luton are at home in the FA Cup third round

Luton’s FA Cup third round tie against Wigan Athletic will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 5.30pm after being selected for overseas broadcast.

The match at Kenilworth Road will now not be shown live in the UK or on iFollow Hatters, with ticket details confirmed in due course.

Town have already faced the Latics, who are now under the management of former Arsenal and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, in the league this term, beaten 2-1 at home back in September.