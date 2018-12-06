Date revealed for Power Court and Newlands Park decision

Luton Borough Council have confirmed they will make a decision on the planning applications for Power Court and Newlands Park in January.

The proposals for a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court, plus a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park, which were submitted well over two years ago, will require two separate planning committee meetings, as they are two applications that can stand up on their own independently, with a Power Court decision date set for January 16, 2019, and Newlands Park on January 30, 2019.

Thew news was broken this morning after campaign group #saveourtown chairman Nigel Green as well as vice chairman and business liaison officer, Andy King and representatives from Luton Town Supporters’ Trust and Loyal Luton supporters’ groups, met with Luton Borough Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, deputy leader Cllr Sian Timoney and director of planning and regeneration, Laura Church at the Town Hall.

In a statement on the #saveourtown website, chairman Green said: “At yesterday’s Town Hall meeting, #saveourtown made it very clear that the patience of many Luton voters over this issue was paper thin and that enough is enough as far as delays are concerned.

"Questions were asked over the personal commitment of elected representatives to get the job done and get the regeneration project underway.

“We also asked if the council had devoted enough resources to processing the application and whether that was a factor in the delays.

"In both instances, we were positively assured and advised that external expertise had been brought in to bolster the resources and expertise available.

“During the course of the meeting, #saveourtown were advised that, in fact, both applications would go before the planning decision committee before the end of January 2019.

“Furthermore, Ms Church, Cllr Simmons and Cllr Timoney were all asked for, and gave, their unequivocal personal guarantees that the two meetings would be held before the end of January 2019 and that there would be no further delays.

“On that basis, the #saveourtown committee will extend its support to Luton Borough Council until January 31 – but no further. There must not be any further delays.

“In the meantime, we urge all of our supporters to remember that the real problem in the progress of these plans remains Capital & Regional, who continue to try to block the Newlands Park project”.