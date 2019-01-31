DEADLINE DAY: Harford denies approach for Arsenal youngster Willock

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford has denied the club have been trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock during the current transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who came through the Gunners academy, was reported by the Daily Mirror to have rejected the chance to join Luton on loan yesterday.

Willock, who made his Premier League debut against Newcastle United in April 2018, has scored three times in 14 senior appearances, including a double in the 3-0 FA Cup win at Blackpool earlier this month.

However, on any approach for a player who has represented England at U16, U19 and U20 level, Harford said: "No, we inquired about Willock in the last window, but I don't know where that story has come from.

"We haven’t made any inquiries for Joe Willock now."