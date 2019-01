Luton defender Jack Senior is the second player to leave Kenilworth Road on deadline day, joining Vanarama National League play-off chasers Harrogate Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old will link up with the Yorkshire club ahead of their third round FA Trophy match against Southport this weekend.

Senior made three appearances this season in the Checkatrade Trophy, and has played 24 times for Town since arriving from Huddersfield Town two-and-a-half years ago.