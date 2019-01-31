DEADLINE DAY: Luton complete a triple swoop

Luton have made a triple swoop on transfer deadline day with Alex Baptiste, Jason Cummings and Aaron Connolly all signing on loan until the end of the season.

Experienced defender Baptiste, who turned 33 today, has arrived from Sky Bet Championship club Queen’s Park Rangers, while striker Cummings, 23, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Peterborough from Nottingham Forest, scoring twice against Town in the 3-1 defeat at London Road, has also joined.

Finally, Brighton & Hove Albion teenager Connolly, 19, who has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League Seagulls today, will join up with the Town squad when he has recovered from a hamstring injury.