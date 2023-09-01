Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has completed a season-long loan move to Championship side Millwall.

The 25-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2021 from Motherwell, becoming a firm favourite with supporters during his 86 appearances anc seven goals.

Campbell helped the Hatters to two successive play-off place finishes, as they reached the Premier League last term, but with first team opportunities limited at Kenilworth Road in the top flight, has headed to the New Den and is now available to play against Birmingham City tomorrow.

Speaking to the Lions' official website, Director of Football Operations and Recruitment Alex Aldridge said: “We’re delighted to have Allan join us.

"He brings with him the experience of Championship promotion with Luton.

“The opportunity to recruit Allan to strengthen our midfield options was one that we didn’t want to pass up given his excellent performances last season and the type of character we know he is.