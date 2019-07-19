Dearden feels Sluga is the 'perfect' signing for Town

Luton goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden has hailed new sigining Simon Sluga as the 'perfect' addition to the club's ranks.

The 26-year-old has put to paper on a three year deal at Kenilworth Road after Town smashed their club record transfer fee to acquire him from Croatia top-flight club HNK Rijeka.

Sluga, who made his senior international debut last month, will now provide serious competition to James Shea for the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road, with Harry Isted expected to head out on loan this term.

Dearden said: "It’s been a real big search over the off-season to find a goalkeeper to strengthen the group, and it’s proven a difficult market to find the right one.

"But in Simon we feel we’ve got the perfect man.

“We saw him play against us last year and we’ve watched him live again recently.

"In between, he’s had an excellent year, playing Europa League football and making his full international debut.

“He’s very quick, athletic and agile, but is also brave on the ball, which is something Graeme wants for our style of play this season.

"He’s ready for a new challenge and we are delighted he’s chosen Luton Town to take that challenge on and further his career.”