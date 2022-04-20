Decision time for Luton's Development squad as Town's new academy director runs the rule over youngsters

Josh Williams is part of the Hatters' Development squad

Luton’s academy director Paul Hart admits it’s decision time on whether to keep a number of the club’s development squad next season after taking over his new role with the Hatters recently.

The 68-year-old switched from first team coach to head up the academy at Kenilworth Road recently, and one of his first jobs was to watch Town’s younger generation win 1-0 at Swansea City earlier this month, thanks to Matt Moloney’s close-range finish.

Currently, the development squad consists of Jameson Horlick, Corey Panter, Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Josh Williams, Jake Peck, Sam Beckwith, Ed McJannet, Casey Pettit, Callum Nicolson, Conor Lawless, Elliot Thorpe, Josh Neufville, TQ Addy and Tra Lucas.

Duo Moloney and Ben Stevens are third year scholars, while youth teamers Tyrelle Newton and Oliver Lynch also featured in the starting 11 in Wales, following their impressive performance for the U18s.

With the season for Luton’s younger age-groups drawing to a conclusion, Hart knows the importance of running the rule over as many as possible, particularly as the likes of Pettit, Jones, Peck, Neufville and Addy have been out on loan recently, before making his mind up.

Writing in the club’s match-day programme ahead of the 1-0 win over his former club Nottingham Forest on Good Friday, he said: “I’m just over a week in and the U18s had a great win at home to Newport County, then we travelled down to south Wales with the development squad to play Swansea.

“We were very young by comparison to them, but we dug in and won 1-0 with a goal from Matt Moloney.

“For that game, we brought back all of our U21 players who are out on loan, as there are decisions to be made and I’m trying to give myself and them, the best chance by seeing them play.

“It’s very difficult to come in with a month to go before the end of the season, but we are trying to get the structure in place that will ensure a bright future for both our young players and Luton Town Football Club as a whole.”