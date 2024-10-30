Youth Alliance: Luton Town 1 Bromley 2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton Town U18s boss Joe Deeney hoped his players would feel ‘humbled’ after their first Youth Alliance defeat since the opening day of the season when losing 2-1 against Bromley on Saturday.

The Hatters had taken the lead after just 34 seconds, Matthew Takawira speeding down the right and picking out Tate Xavier-Jones who finished superbly. Town went on to create a number of chances, but they couldn’t get a second goal, ultimately pegged back a minute before half time. The Hatters were then undone again after the break, Charlie Booth making an excellent save, only for Bromley to score from the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton couldn’t find a way back afterwards as Deeney told the club’s official website: “We couldn’t have got off to a better start but after not taking our chances you always felt, watching from the sidelines, that we were going to get punished and so it proved. Credit to Bromley, they put bodies on the line and defended for their lives at times but we couldn’t find an equaliser.

Luton's U18s were beaten 2-1 by Bromley at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

“My message to the lads afterwards was that the basics need to be outstanding. For large parts of the game we did that really well: our ball speed, minimum touches, forward progress, closing down, one-versus-ones were all excellent. If anything I think the lads felt the game had become too easy. That meant we allowed Bromley back in the match and they managed the game well to take the points.

“There’s loads of lessons for our players and hopefully they’ve been humbled a bit by that. All the stats – regains, chances – pointed to a good performance but, and I know it’s a cliché, it’s what happens in both boxes that matters the most and where games are decided. Bromley did that and we didn’t. There were positives but, when you lose, it’s important to focus on the areas in which we need to improve.”

Hatters: Charlie Booth, Isaiah Harvey, Harry Fox, Christian Chigozie, Charlie Emery, Kyron Roberts-Edema, Zacharias Ioannides, Dylan Stitt, Matthew Takawira, Charlie Trustram, Tate Xavier-Jones. Subs: Liam Coyne, Archie Shepherd, Lloyd Asamoah-Junior, Jamie Odegah, Samuel Hincapie-Alfonso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton U17s ran out 5-1 winners over MK Dons in their Professional Under-17 Development Cup clash on Tuesday. The Hatters opened the scoring on 17 minutes, when Archie Shepherd’s corner was headed home by Christian Chigozie. Less than 60 seconds later and it was 2-0, Kyron Roberts-Edema sending Samuel Hincapie-Alfonso away to find the net.

Harry Fox added a third, before their opponents pulled one back before the break, with Charlie Booth making a good save in the second period. However, Luton extended their advantage with 50 minutes gone, Benagr’s superb cross headed in Gawel, the trialist also meeting Harry Fox’s delivery late on to complete the scoring.

Head coach Joe Deeney added: “Overall I was delighted with so many elements of our play. We showed a ruthlessness in many moments of the game. The way Milton Keynes play, creating rotations and fluidity with their movement, forces us to problem solve and communicate. We had to be brave to lock on at times man for man which my players did exceptionally well on the night. Our ball speed, combination play and quality were evident on numerous occasions which was highlighted by the number of chances we created.

“We were disappointed for not killing the game against Bromley on Saturday early on but tonight we didn’t repeat that, which showed a real willingness to improve. That’s the Professional Development phase of football, learn every game and always look to improve. Tonight we showed a performance that was dominant and one which the players should be proud of.” Town: Booth, Asamoah, Benagr, Chigozie, Barnes, Roberts-Edema, Fox, Stitt, Gawel, Hincapie-Alfonso, Shepherd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gawel scored twice for the Hatters, with Christian Chigozie, Samuel Hincapie-Alfonso and Harry Fox on target. Hatters: Booth, Asamoah, Benagr, Chigozie, Barnes, Roberts-Edema, Fox, Stitt, Gawel, Hincapie-Alfonso, Shepherd. Subs: Odegah, Dean, T Takawira, Passley-James, Ed-Okungbowa.

Luton Town U21s take on Play Football 247 at Hitchin Town on Friday afternoon. Based in South London and supported by current and ex professional players, the visitors were set up in 2020 to give support to young players who had been released from academy football. Tickets can be bought here and cost £5 for adults, £3 for 60-79 with O80s free. Teenagers cost £2 with accompanied and U13s are just £1.