Defences stand firm as Luton hold promotion-chasing Blackburn to a goalless draw

Tom Lockyer clears the danger for the Hatters

Luton showed once more they have absolutely no worries in going up against one of the automatic promotion chasers in the Championship with a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Although the scoreline was on the cards from very early in the second half, it was still an absorbing contest, with plenty to be taken from the gusto in which both side's back-lines stuck to their task and were determined not to be breached.

Luton had the two best chances as well in the first period, and had either of them gone in, the game will have no doubt opened up, but as it was, a point was all either team garnered.

The Hatters made four changes from their 2-1 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night, the main absentee top scorer Elijah Adebayo, who hadn't recovered from his sore hamstring.

He missed out completely along with Glen Rea, with Luke Berry and Admiral Muskwe where they were joined for the first time since November 27 by Harry Cornick, Harry Isted replacing Simon Sluga too.

In came Fred Onyedinma to partner Cameron Jerome upfront, with Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell included too.

The hosts made a bright start to the contest, with both the front two combining well, winning a corner that saw Kal Naismith's cross headed goalwards by Jerome, Thomas Kaminski collecting at the second attempt with Onyedinma lurking.

Naismith then looked to have underhit a free kick into the box, but it was surely rehearsed, Lansbury there to glance his header into the gloves of Kaminski.

Rovers' only chance from the opening 15 minutes came courtesy of a mistake by the hosts, Lansbury caught in possession and Sam Gallagher advancing on the left, drilling straight at James Shea.

Luton fashioned a wonderful chance just after the midway point of the first half, a cleverly-worked free kick seeing Lansbury loft a pass into the area for Jerome to touch back to an unmarked Naismith who looked destined to score, only to scuff wide on his right foot.

A miscommunication at the back between Lansbury and Shea led to James Bree booked for bringing his man down, the resulting set-piece headed back across goal and then wide by Bradley Johnson.

Luton and Jerome were denied a deserved opener on 40 minutes though when Onyedinma did excellently to find some space in the area and pull his cross back for the experienced forward.

His sidefooted attempt beat Kaminski but not the post, rebounding into the arms of the grateful stopper.

After the break, Tom Lockyer saw yellow for an off the ball block on Gallagher who had to be replaced, Joe Rankin-Costellos's free kick flipped over the bar by Shea.

The goalkeeper was almost beaten midway through the half when Johnson took aim from 25 yards, his drive cannoning off a diving Naismith and falling narrowly wide.

A short corner saw Deyovaisio Zeefuk also try his luck, Naismith sticking out a leg to divert it behind once more, the set-piece well cleared.

With 20 to go, Jones shuffled his front pairing, Cornick and Muskwe on for Onyednima and Jerome.

However, the new forward-line couldn't do much to engineer a match-winning chance for the Hatters, although Town did ramp up the pressure late on winning a number of corners and free kicks.

From one, the impressive Gabe Osho looked certain to meet it, only for a stretching Lockyer to rise first and deflect it away from the target, as a game that had simmered nicely throughout, boiled over in stoppage time, Kaminski and Cornick seeing yellow for a bout of handbags in the area.

The result saw Luton remain in 10th place and also stay six points adrift of the play-off berths, but now with just one game in hand on Middlesbrough, who leapfrogged Huddersfield aboved the dotted line.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith ©, Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell (Luke Berry 83), Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma (Harry Cornick 70), Cameron Jerome (Admiral Muskwe 70).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Dan Potts, Reece Burke,

Rovers: Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nambe, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher (Daniel Butterworth 50), Scott Wharton, Tayo Edun (Joe Rankin-Costello 22), John Buckley (Daniel Ayala 75), Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan ©, Lewis Travis, Deyovaisio Zeefuik.

Subs not used: Jacob Davenport, Aynsley Pears, Harry Chapman, Jake Garrett.

Booked: van Hecke 28, Bree 29, Lockyer 46, Cornick 90, Kaminski 90.

Referee: James Linington.