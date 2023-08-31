Defender Bell 'truly grateful' to reach 100 appearances for Luton Town

Luton defender Amari’i Bell declared he was ‘truly grateful’ to make his 100th appearance for the Hatters during their 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham on Friday night.

The 29-year-old started his career at Birmingham and had spells at Nuneaton, Kidderminster, Mansfield, Swindon, Gillingham, Fleetwood and Blackburn in his career, before moving to Kenilworth Road in June 2021.

Making his debut in the 3-0 Championship win over Peterborough United in August 2021, Bell then scored the winner at Barnsley on his third outing, going on to make 46 appearances during his first full season.

Last term, the Jamaican international featured 49 times, adding another goal in the 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town on New Year's Day, becoming one of the stand-out performers as the Hatters reached the top flight.

Bell has played every minute of Luton’s two Premier League matches this term, and had the whole game as the Hatters saw off the Gills in midweek.

On reaching three figures, the 209th player to do so in Town's history, and the eighth member of Luton’s squad to have done so now, the club tweeted: “100 appearances for the Town.

“Well in, @Amariibell!”

Amari'i Bell on his 100th outing for the Hatters on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

Bell himself replied: “Truly grateful.”

