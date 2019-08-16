Defender Jones insists Town should have no fear of Albion test

Town defender Lloyd Jones believes his side can play without any fear against one of the promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

The Hatters go into the game as underdogs against a Baggies side who have spent big in the summer, bringing in Kenneth Zohore, Romaine Sawyers and Charlie Austin as they look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Although they lost striker Jay Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon for combined fees of over £25m in total, Slaven Bilic’s side are expected to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Jones, who will be looking for a place on the bench at the least after impressing in midweek against Ipswich Town's, the Hatters winning 3-1, said: “Since I’ve been here it’s a tough place to come, Kenilworth Road, so we won’t have any fear on Saturday to match them and go up against them.

“I think we’ve played well in the games, but it’s just a different level now, as if we’re not switched on it can kill us, just little mistakes.

“But I thought we’ve coped really well, the lads have been excellent who have played.”

Jones was part of a much-changed Town team in midweek, forming a central defensive partnership with James Bree, while fellow loan signing Luke Bolton began at right back.

On how he felt it went, he said: “I thought he (Bree) did very well.

“Very composed on the ball, quick, good talker as well, I think we had a decent relationship on the pitch for our first time and I really enjoyed playing with him.

“He (Bolton) looked really sharp, really quick. He was aggressive and although he picked up a knock on his calf, he was really impressive, as were all the new boys.”

Although they were 11 changes on the night, leaving some fans trying to figure out just what formation would be played, Jones and those selected had been left in no doubt as to what was expected from them.

He added: “We do the team shape, we don’t know the team until the match day, but sometimes you can figure it out, sometimes you can’t.

“We worked on certain things on Sunday and I think it paid off.

“We’ve got to see the game out a little bit better.,

"It’s (Ipswich goal) nicked off my shin for their goal, but I think sometimes we can play a bit better, defend with the ball, but it was positive tonight.”