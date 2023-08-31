New Town signing Teden Mengi is determined to make an impression at Luton after ending his lengthy association with Manchester United by agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 21-year-old first arrived at Old Trafford at the age of six, as he progressed the ranks with the Red Devils, signing a professional contract in 2019 and going on to play twice for the first team, including a Champions League outing against Young Boys in December 2021.

Having featured for the U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy on nine occasions, Mengi had loan spells with Derby County and Birmingham City, also representing England from U15 to U20 level.

Teden Mengi has signed for Luton - pic: Luton Town FC

However, he is now looking at the next stage of his career and wants that to be in the Hatters’ first team, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’d been at Manchester United since I was six and been there all my life.

"I’ve seen people come and go and I was the last of my age group to leave.

"While it’s sad to leave United, it’s an exciting time.

““I just had to be real with myself and ask what’s going to be best for me?

"Stay and fight with United or go somewhere else and look for an opportunity.

"In the end I was honest with myself and took that option.

“Making Luton my home was a no brainer and taking on that challenge as I’ve never lived outside of Manchester is something I’m looking forward to.

“Even before they got promoted the team were doing well.

"I like the way they play and with five at the back I feel I could fit in very well.