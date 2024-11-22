Defender returns for Luton but ligament damage could keep Hatters wingback out until the new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burke back as Doughty faces spell on the sidelines

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty could be out until the new year after suffering ligament damage against Cardiff City recently.

The 24-year-old had impressed once more against his former side, his corner headed in by Jacob Brown after 57 minutes for what was the only goal of the game for a fourth assist of the season to date. However, with time running out, the ex-Bluebirds loanee suffered the injury when making a block tackle, as he received some lengthy treatment on the field before hobbling off.

It meant he missed the 5-1 hammering at Middlesbrough last time out, and revealing how long he will be out, boss Rob Edwards said: “Alfie’s missing (against Hull tomorrow), Alfie will be out for a little period of time, a number of weeks. Yes it is (ligament damage), so it might be closer to the new year, it might be. His head’s right now, he’s in decent spirits.

Town wingback Alfie Doughty faces a spell on the sidelines - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He’s got his head around it and is working hard so hopefully he can come back in a stronger shape. He is (an important player). Fast, dynamic, good left footed players are quite difficult to come by, so he is a miss, but again it’s an opportunity for someone else. That’s the nature of the game, this is one we couldn’t do anything about. The tackle, contact, it’s one of those things and Alfie will work hard to be back as quickly as possible.”

Despite hobbling off against Cardiff, Doughty did then return for the final moments of injury time, but that hasn’t added to the severity of the nature, as Edwards continued: “No, that’s nothing to do with it. The damage was done, there were a couple of minutes to go and I’d love to think that everyone would try their best for the team at that moment to see the game out. We were winning, so that’s just the situation we’re in.”

The wingback has been a huge player for Town, as he is the most creative player in the Championship, making 45 chances at an average of 3.5 per match, the most in the division, six more than Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz. Although he will be a massive miss offensively for the Hatters, Edwards said: “We can’t work with Alf, so another person in that slot in that position. It’s fine. I believe when everyone’s fit and available we know we’ve got a strong group there.

"Alfie’s a big player for us and has been for a long, long time now, but I can’t allow these sorts of issues to have a negative effect on our thinking, my thinking. It’s a good challenge for us to find other solutions and we’ve got good personnel to be able to deal with it. Amari’i’s (Bell) key to a lot of that, and having him fit, he wasn’t fully, fully right last time out, having to take him off at half time (against Middlesbrough) wasn’t ideal, but he’s in a good place as well so that helps.”

Although Doughty is out, Edwards has an almost clean bill of health, although Jordan Clark is suspended and Reuell Walters is still absent with his broken foot. The boss said: “We’re looking healthy, we’re not too far off and people are getting to a point where we’re having to make some decisions, which is really good. Reu’s progressing well, he’s not anywhere near fit right now, but he’s working really hard to get back as quick as he can.

"He’s (Clark) been really good, really consistent, but it gives someone else an opportunity, it gives him a chance to freshen up. It’s part of the game. It’s a shame to be missing him, as not just with his performances, but how he’s starting to talk and be around the group as well, here at the training ground and on a match-day. He is a leader, but it gives someone else an opportunity.”

Another good thing for the Hatters is that centre half Reece Burke can be included, the ex-West Ham youngster having missed the last five matches having suffered a groin strain in the 3-0 victory over Watford. Edwards added: “He’s fit and ready for selection which is really positive.”