Defiant Town chief insists none of his stars will be leaving Kenilworth Road during January window

Elijah Adebayo gets stuck in against Bristol City on Tuesday night

Luton won’t be losing any of their star players in the January transfer window according to manager Nathan Jones.

The main asset Town has at the moment is striker Elijah Adebayo, who in his first full season at Championship level, is now up to 11 second tier goals from just 24 appearances following his winner against Bristol City on Tuesday night.

There are others who will no doubt have caught the eye too, Kal Naismith in some seriously good form, to name just one, but Jones doesn’t expect his squad to be weakened in any way when the deadline passes on Monday.

Asked if Town had received any offers for their players, he said: “No, we don’t envisage that.

“There’s certain players that are in real good form, but we won’t lose anyone this window, not anyone that we don’t want to lose anyway.

“If something comes in and someone’s not playing much and would like a little bit more game time then we’ll understand decisions.