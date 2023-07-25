Departing Mendes Gomes thanks Luton fans for the 'love' they showed him after agreeing Trotters switch

The manager reminded me about it and today in the meeting he brought it up again but hopefully I can score many goals for Bolton.Former Luton attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has nothing but ‘love’ for the Hatters’ supporters after leaving the club to join League One Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The 24-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road from Morecambe back in June 2021, but could never fully break into the side, playing just 15 times in total, scoring twice, as he spent last term on loan at League One Fleetwood Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Town winning promotion to the Premier League and boss Rob Edwards looking to reshape his squad for the upcoming top flight, he has agreed to sell Mendes Gomes to the Trotters.

Writing on Instagram after the move was announced, the former Atlético Madrid youngster said: “I would like to take a moment to thank @lutontown for everything they have done for me.

"To past and present Staff and Players for welcoming me and creating some good memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

"And last but not least to the fans I have felt the love straight away from the moment I walked in.

"There’s nothing but love towards the club and the city.

Former Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has joined Bolton Wanderers

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I wish everyone associated with the club the best and there’s one more fan that will be cheering for your successes.”

Discussing his move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium with the Bolton official website, Mendes Gomes admitted he had interested parties, but was always eager to make Wanderers, who missed out on promotion in the play-offs, his new home.

Following a season in which he excelled for Fleetwood, scoring nine goals in 37 games, including a terrific effort against his new side, he said: “The manager reminded me about it and in the meeting he brought it up again but hopefully I can score many goals for Bolton.

“My family is based in Manchester, and my friends, and it’s always nice to come back home.

“Everyone knows the size of Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a huge club that was in the Premier League in the past.

"I remember knowing about Bolton when I was kid, so it’s a big step up for me and hopefully things go well.

“I went on loan last year and did pretty well and at the age I am right now I want to be playing regular football.

“Out of all the options I had, I thought Bolton would be the best decision and I’m delighted to be here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s always nice to be on the pitch and help the team in any way, whether that’s scoring goals or creating chances for other people to actually score.

“I know Bolton were very unlucky to miss out on the play-off final and losing in the semi-final, but it just shows what direction this club is heading in.