Derby chief Rooney admits he had tried to sign Luton's leading marksman Adebayo

Derby boss Wayne Rooney admitted that he had tried to sign Luton striker Elijah Adebayo ahead of his move to the Hatters back in January 2021.

The forward was then on the books of Walsall, having scored 10 goals for the Saddlers, but with the Rams under an embargo situation at the time, it meant they couldn't pay a fee for the former Fulham striker.

Despite interest from other Championship sides and Scotland, it was the Hatters who won the race to capture Adebayo on deadline day and he has repaid boss Nathan Jones' faith handsomely ever since, scoring 18 goals in 48 games, including 13 this season.

Elijah Adebayo holds the ball up against Derby on Saturday

He was part of a Luton side who climbed into the second tier play-off places for the first time with a 1-0 win over Rooney's relegation threatened Derby team on Saturday, as speaking to Derbyshire Live, the Manchester United and England legend said: "Adebayo was a handful.

"He's a player I actually tried to bring to Derby.