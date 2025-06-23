Derby County rumoured to have agreed a fee with Luton for striker Morris

Forward could be heading to the Rams during summer transfer window

Championship side Derby County have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Luton striker Carlton Morris.

The 29-year-old forward moved to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley in July 2022 for what was then a club record fee under former manager Nathan Jones, as he starred in Town’s promotion to the Premier League, scoring 20 goals in 51 matches overall, including from the spot as the Hatters won the play-off final, beating Coventry City on penalties at Wembley.

Morris then remained a mainstay of the Town XI in the Premier League as despite Luton suffering heavily with injuries, was able to lead to the line consistently, playing 43 times and reaching double figures in his first ever campaign in the highest tier of English football, finishing with 11 goals. However, last term, the ex-Norwich City youngster, who has also played for Hamilton, Shrewsbury and MK Dons amongst others during his career, struggled, as back in the Championship once more, it took him six games to get off the mark, then on target four times in four games.

Luton forward Carlton Morris has been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Another three goals in five games followed in December, but after notching against Swansea, Morris went almost four months without scoring, only finding the net once more in the 3-1 win over Bristol City at the end of the season, ending up with just eight goals in 43 outings. It took his tally for the club to 39 goals in 137 matches, but with the Hatters relegated to League One, the rumours are the striker could be on his way, with the Rams, who were able to finish outside the bottom three, appearing to have won the race for his signature.

Midlands football reporter for the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, John Percy, wrote on X: “#dcfc have agreed a fee with Luton Town for striker Carlton Morris, who is set for a medical next week on his return from holiday. Derby in for a number of other targets and have agreed deals with free agents Andreas Weimann & Danny Batth #ltfc.”