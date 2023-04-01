Derby day delirium for Luton as Osho and Campbell score to beat rivals Watford

Gabe Osho puts the Hatters 1-0 in front against Watford this afternoon

A wonderful, magnificent, amazing, whatever adjective you wish to use, afternoon at Kenilworth Road saw Luton record their first victory over fiercest rivals Watford with fans present since 1993 thanks to goals from Gabe Osho and Allan Campbell.

Although the Hornets weren't quite battered, as the song goes, it was a truly limp display from Chris Wilder's side, who looked a shadow of the side that handed out a 4-0 hammering at Vicarage Road earlier in the season, the Hatters getting almost everything absolutely spot on throughout the entire 90 minutes.

With Luton getting some sweet, sweet revenge over their sworn enemies, it was the same for manager Rob Edwards too, incredibly harshly sacked by the Hornets back in September, as the widest of wide smiles on his face during the final whistle celebrations was telling.

Back to the game and Luton chief sprung a major surprise ahead of kick-off, with midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu making a quicker than expected recovery from a knee injury that had looked like ending his season, to replace Luke Berry in the starting line-up.

After an opening 10 minutes passed without any real incident, Luton were the first to raise pulses when Amari'i Bell tried his luck from fully 40 yards after a corner was cleared to him, his effort swerving wide of the target.

The Hatters then began to up their tempo, winning a host of corners, one of which led to a wonderful chance on 22 minutes.

A clever routine saw Osho unable to sort his feet out, opting to take on a player when he should have shot, the ball dropping to Campbell who from eight yards out, was denied by a magnificent Daniel Bachmann save, the Austrian somehow tipping over the bar.

Town had lift off on 28 minutes though with a wonderful sweeping move on the right, as Cody Drameh and Mpanzu combined to find Tom Lockyer, his ball round the corner perfect for Mpanzu.

The midfielder then delivered a low cross that Osho swept home, immediately celebrating in front of the away support who had waved him off when dismissed during the defeat in Hertfordshire earlier in the season, before going crazy in front of a delirious home support.

With the visitors, bar a dangerous Ken Sema burst, offering precisely nothing at Ethan Horvath's goal, Town threatened a second, Morris, who was having an absorbing battle with Ryan Porteous trying his luck from 20 yards, Bachmann parrying away.

The Hornets did make a better start after the break, a slightly nervy feeling hanging over Kenilworth Road as the home fans knew just what was at stake, Jeremy Ngakia's far post header bouncing narrowly wide.

Campbell saw his fierce blast deflected away as Luton tried to assume the kind of authority they had in the opening 45 minutes, Imran Louza's low shot easy work for Horvath, the visitors only shot on target all game.

Adebayo might have tested Bachmann only to opt to bring down Morris's cross rather than go for goal, Craig Cathcart making a last-ditch clearance, while just after the hour mark, an audacious piece of skill by Morris saw the top scorer try to pick out the top corner from 30 yards, his attempt not coming down in time.

Having begun to wrest the ascendancy back, Town hunted a calming second, Adebayo once more left unmarked, but with the angle against him, was

unable to beat Bachmann.

Apart from his booking for kicking the ball away, supposed star-man Joao Pedro had been kept quiet, before giving a reminder of his threat, advancing on the left and seeing Horvath gather his cross-shot.

Visiting boss Chris Wilder made four changes in a bid to try and force a leveller, but it was Luton looking the more likely, on 79 minutes Adebayo doing impressively to beat a challenge in the box, his shot too close to Bachmann.

Mpanzu almost had the fairytale moment and second goal Town's fans craved, his shot looking destined for the net until cannoning into a covering defender.

However, with four minutes of stoppage time signalled, it was party time, Campbell finding the net from close range, with bedlam descending on the famous old ground, Town's supporters finally able to celebrate a totally and utterly deserved victory against the old enemy.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 90).

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Joe Taylor, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley.

Hornets: Daniel Bachmann, Jeremy Ngakia (Joao Ferreira 65), Hamza Choudhury, Imran Louza, Keinan Davis (Britt Assombalonga 68), Joao Pedro, Ismael Kone (Yaser Asprilla 76), Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart ©, Ryan Porteous, Welsy Hoedt (Ismaila Sarr 65).

Subs not used: Leandro Bacuna, Ben Hamer, Christian Kabasele.

Bookings: Pedro 45, Choudhury 78, Campbell 90, Drameh 90, Louza 90.

Referee: Josh Smith.