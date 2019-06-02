Diamond could continue to sparkle at Luton under Jones

Luton could continue to adopt their hugely successful diamond formation under new boss Graeme Jones.

The Hatters have won back-to-back promotions using the system that was so successfully brought in by Nathan Jones when he joined the club in January 2016.

Mick Harford carried it on to guide Town to the title, and when asked if it’s a way of playing he likes, Jones said: “If you look at our last 20 games for West Brom, we played a very, very similar shape, which can be tweaked.

“You need to be respectful of results and stats and facts, Luton are unbeaten at home during the season playing a diamond, so you have to consider these things, but it’s a system I like a lot.”

Jones, who has also been at Everton, Wigan, Swansea and Belgium as assistant to Roberto Martinez has traditionally favoured a possession-based approach.

On whether he will implement that at Kenilworth Road, he continued: “I need to get in and assess the players to see if they are capable of that and to be fair, from what I’ve seen so far, they are.

“But I’ve always been involved in teams that want the ball, first and foremost.

“I want to attack, want to score goals, at any level you don’t win anything unless you score goals, so that’s the school I’m from.

“I’m not one of them who wants to defend and see out a game and get a 0-0, I always want to try and be on the front foot.

“I want to be positive, try to understand where space is, try to get the players to understand where space is, how you can hurt an opponent, that’s always the first thought.

“As the years have gone on, I definitely became a bit more pragmatic to shutting the back door as you need to be good at both.”

One thing that Jones definitely intends to stick to during his tenure is that the players will be the stars of the show.

A piece from earlier in his career on the FA website when he was appointed as Town chief pointed out his methods, and when asked if that still rang true, he added: “Absolutely, it’s about the player, it’s always about the player.

“You need to improve the player, you need to understand the player, you need to get the player happy in his environment in order to perform and that won’t change for me being manager now instead of assistant.

“I did read those comments and I thought how much the game moves on in six years as well, but I’ll stand by that one definitely.”