Dismal Luton relegated to League One after last day Baggies' battering

A quite pathetic performance saw Luton Town relegated to League One this afternoon after capitulating to what was an utterly embarrassing 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Knowing a win would be enough to secure their status in the Championship, that never looked likely at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies, despite having absolutely nothing to play for, their play-offs hopes recently ended, dominating proceedings for the majority of the contest. With an hour gone, the hosts led 5-1, as although Jordan Clark and Milli Alli reduced thAe arrears late on, Hull's 1-1 draw at Portsmouth ensured the Hatters capped a terrible campaign by dropping out of the second tier, with the visitors players booed off by an increasingly angry away end at the full time whistle.

What made the outcome even more startling is that Town had gone into the game as one of the most in-form teams in the league, winning three in a row, while also tightening up significantly at the back too. However, there was absolutely no sign of that defensive solidity in the West Midlands, torn apart time and time again, as the ease in which they were breached was frightening.

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark reacts to the Hatters' relegation this afternoon - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

With the Hatters recalling Clark to the midfield in place of Lamine Fanne, although surprisingly not restoring Kal Naismith to the starting line-up, they had actually made a decent start to the contest and looked to be in control of things, Clark doing terrifically to prevent Darnell Furlong's cross reaching its target, before they fell behind on seven minutes.

There seemed little danger when Tom Fellows cut in on his left foot, and had a crack goalwards, Thomas Kaminski well positioned, but the Belgian, despite getting a strong hand to it, couldn't prevent the ball going in at his near post. Luton were behind for just two minutes though, as the visitors made the perfect response, Thelo Aasgaard winning the ball back in midfield and feeding Alli on his left.

There was still plenty to do for the January signing, but he did it wonderfully, bamboozling Kyle Bartley and then sidefooting beyond the dive of Josh Griffiths to immediately level the scores. With news from the south coast seeing Hull City go 1-0 up against Pompey, the visitors dropped back into the bottom three once more, with the Baggies looking the more likely of a second, Alex Mowatt flashing wide on 22 minutes.

Town were hit by a double blow on the half hour as with Preston going 1-0 up at Bristol City, they then fell behind again, a high and hopeful cross seeing Daryl Dike easily outjump Amari'i Bell at the far post and place his header inside the post, the striker scoring his first goal in over two years. Before the Hatters could draw breath they were 3-1 down though, as a simple pass through the midfield saw Town carved open later in a manner they hadn't been under Bloomfield in recent games, Fellows going clean through on Kaminski to confidently beat the keeper and leave the Hatters praying for a Portsmouth victory.

The worrying thing was that it was the Baggies who looked by far the better side as Town were nowhere near the team who had won six from 11 to boost their chances of staying up, Fellows and Grant causing further problems inside the visitors' area which saw Isaac Price sky his effort. Alli, who had been Luton's only real source of attacking threat, then had half a chance, when Elliot Styles’ backpass looked to have sold keeper Griffiths short but he was able to slide out and tackle the Town attacker inside the area.

Looking to change things at the break, Bloomfield responded by bringing on Reece Burke and Tahith Chong for Christ Makosso and the clearly struggling Morris. Alex Mowatt looked to add to Town's misery from range, his volley arching just wide, before news came through that Portsmouth had levelled against Hull, leading to chants of ‘Play Up Pompey’ from the now revitalised away end.

All attention turned to the south coast after Luton let in their fourth goal on 57 minutes when a slick move ending with Furlong’s cross slammed into the net by Callum Styles. Karlan Grant then headed against the post as Town's previously resilient back-line was getting absolutely torn to shreds, adding an embarrassing fifth when Styles rifled home from 30 yards via a deflection off Aasgaard.

Luton had one back on 65 minutes, Clark cutting on to his left foot and curling expertly into the bottom corner, while they almost reduced the deficit further in bizarre fashion when subs Lasse Nordas and Lamine Fanne did well, Alli’s cross headed up and Price kneeing back to his goalkeeper, only managing to hit the outside of the post.

Town did make it 5-3 with five minutes left, Alli doing brilliantly to fashion a shooting chance and bend his attempt inside the far corner, as with seven minutes of stoppage time added, a single goal for Portsmouth, or two for Luton would have been enough. Chong almost had one back, Griffiths saving well low down, as Fanne’s header glanced wide, but with neither side able to find the net, it meant that the Hatters, who were in the Premier League last term, are now in the third tier for the 2025-26 campaign.

Baggies: Josh Griffiths, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley (C, Semi Ajayi 53), Torbjorn Heggem, Callum Styles, Isaac Price (Harry Whitwell 78), Ousmane Diakite (Jayson Molumby 62), Alex Mowatt, Tom Fellows (Grady Diangana 78), Daryl Dike (Adam Armstrong 62), Karlan Grant. Subs not used: Joe Wildsmith, Mikey Johnston, Will Lankshear, Devante Cole.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso (Reece Burke 46), Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Izzy Jones (Lasse Nordas 62), Liam Walsh (Lamine Fanne 62), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Amari’i Bell, Milli Alli, Carlton Morris (C, Tahith Chong 46). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Zack Nelson, Shandon Baptiste. Referee: Darren Bond. Booked: Aasgaard 72; Ajayl 73; Furlong 90; Clark 90.