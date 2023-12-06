Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A despondent Town defender Gabe Osho took absolutely no solace in scoring his first ever Premier League goal after the Hatters suffered a sickening 4-3 defeat against Arsenal at Kenilworth Road last night.

Having fallen behind in disappointing fashion, Gabriel Martinelli tucking home as Luton switched off from a throw-in on 20 minutes, the centre half then quickly levelled the contest with a thumping header from Alfie Doughty’s corner just five minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta’s side went back in front in the closing stages of the first half, Gabriel Jesus left unmarked to nod home from close range, but Luton responded magnificently after the break, Elijah Adebayo outjumping David Raya to nod the hosts level and then Ross Barkley drilling under the keeper to make it 3-2 on 57 minutes.

Gabe Osho celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal against Arsenal - pic: Liam Smith

However, Luton’s Achilles heel of being able to hold on to a lead struck again, Kai Havertz levelling on the hour mark, as Osho and co kept out the table-toppers out until the very, very last second, Declan Rice meeting Martin Odegaard’s pinpoint cross to find the bottom corner and steal the points.

Speaking afterwards, an absolutely gutted Osho who was bagging a fourth goal in 68 outings for Luton, said: “To be honest I don’t really know what to say at the moment. I don’t really care about the first Premier League goal, it’s just really disappointing not to get anything from that game and I felt that we deserved something.

“From their perspective, that’s what top teams do, I guess, but from our perspective it’s them and Liverpool now where we probably lost out on four points, which takes us I don’t even know where in the table, so we have to fix that. It’s just disappointing at the moment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Osho it was his sixth top flight appearance since recovering from an injury that kept him out during the early stages of the season, as on how he has found the highest tier of English football in his limited experience to date, he continued: “It’s hard, teams are good, they go to the end of games and you can never really take a rest, take a breather in a game.

"I’m adapting as I’m playing but today wasn’t good enough as a defensive unit. As a team you score three goals at home, you expect to get something out of the game, so we need to look at that and move forward.”

Trying to find a crumb of comfort in the overall performance, Osho believes the manner in which his side have performed in their matches against the to teams on home soil has been impressive, saying: “There’s a little bit of a positive in the fact that we’ve gone against Liverpool and Arsenal and really pushed them to the end. You’d probably think, going forward, when we play other home games against lesser opposition than them, then we can get something more out of the game, but at the moment it’s just disappointing.”

Luton and Osho now face the task to trying to get themselves back up for the weekend when they return to Kenilworth Road once more, this time facing the small task of entertaining the Premier League champions and Champions League holders in Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement