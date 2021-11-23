Double-jabbed Hatters keeper Sluga still had to miss Luton's goalless draw at Forest due to vaccine rules

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed that even though goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been double jabbed, he was still unable to play against Nottingham Forest this evening after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid-19 during the international break due to the rules surrounding his vaccine.

The Hatters keeper, who was one of the club's two ever-presents in the Championship this term along with James Bree, was with the Croatia squad for their World Cup qualifiers before flying back to England.

He played in the 2-0 defeat at QPR on Friday night, but then had to sit out at the City Ground after being contacted in the week, with James Shea coming in for the goalless draw instead.

Speaking about his absence, Jones said: “He’s double jabbed, he’s been on a plane, close contact with someone, he’s got pinged, so he couldn't play.

“We test every day, negative, he’s doubled jabbed, but it’s Croatian double tagged.

"It’s Johnson & Johnson, so it's recognised, but apparently that’s not good enough for him to play.

“Whatever it is, he got pinged, he’s negative, he’s been in with us training, played the other day.

"He would have been out of his isolation period pretty much now, but you can't mess about as it’s Covid, you know what Covid does.

“We knew yesterday, but rather than let everyone know, we kept that quiet.

“To be fair, Sheasy came in tonight and was excellent in everything he did.”

On whether Sluga would be available to face Cardiff City this weekend, Jones added: “You don't know these days, lets asked the EFL.

“Maybe they'll give us another away game and we’ll have to isolate, who knows.

“Anyone who’s come into contact, maybe they'll isolate in St Albans because he lives in St Albans.