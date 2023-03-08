Doubles for Lynch and Burger as Hatters hit Eagles for five to reach final

Jake Burger scored twice for the Hatters last night

Luton Town reached the Beds Senior Cup final after Jake Burger and Oli Lynch both scored doubles for the Development squad in their 5-1 victory at Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town in their semi-final meeting last night.

The young Hatters side was made up with a number of players from their successful U18s team, including three of the teenagers who signed professional deals yesterday in Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker and Joe Johnson.

First team keeper James Shea also got another valuable 90 minutes, with Casey Pettit captaining the team too.

The hosts had an early go at goal, Edward Gyamfi’s attempt flying over, before ex-Hatter Connor Tomlinson, the youngest player to play for Luton in their history when featuring as a 15-year-old at Gillingham in 2016, was off target.

Adrian Forbes’ side then took the lead on 14 minutes when Piesold’s short corner was whipped in by Johnson and Millar Matthews-Lewis headed into the bottom corner.

Burger quickly doubled the visitors lead, pouncing when Lynch’s shot was spilled by Eagles goalkeeper Lewis Elsom.

Shea was tested by an effort from another ex-Luton youngster, Drew Richardson, while Rene Howe and Tomlinson both tried their luck too.

Just before half-time it was 3-0 when Burger’s low cross was converted by Lynch.

After the break, Bedford pulled a goal back immediately as Tomlinson raced on to Howe’s flick and dinked his finish over Shea.

Luton quickly restored their three-goal cushion though as Lynch sprinted down the left and found Burger on the edge of the box who beat Elsom.

With 69 minutes gone, the Hatters made it five as Heron was fed by Luker’s through ball and went through to find the net.

Town will now face Southern League Division One Central side Biggleswade FC in the final at Kenilworth Road later this month.

Hatters: James Shea, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Casey Pettit (C), Jayden Luker, Jake Burger (Archie Heron 83), Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Josh Allen 83).

Subs not used: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson.

Eagles: Elsom, Keeble (Jozwiak 46), Warburton, Dreyer (C), Ogwuazor (Sherrif 68), Theobalds, Tomlinson, Richardson, Howe, Gyamfi (Butterworth 17), Lyon (Page 59).