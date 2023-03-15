News you can trust since 1891
Doughty and Berry back for Luton as Cornick earns Robins start

Championship: Luton Town v Bristol City

By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Mar 2023, 19:26 GMT- 1 min read
Alfie Doughty is back in the Luton side this evening
Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has recovered from injury to return to the Hatters side for this evening's home clash against Bristol City.

He is one of two changes to the team that beat Sheffield United on Saturday, with Luke Berry in for a first league start since early November, in for the injured Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma, the latter dropping to the bench, where he is joined by a fit-again Reece Burke.

For the visitors, ex-Hatters attacker Harry Cornick, who left Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day to join the Robins, makes only his second start for the club, as he is also yet to score, replacing George Tanner in the XI.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Luke Berry, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke, Louie Watson, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Taylor.

Robins: Max O'Leary, Jay Dasilva, Alex Scott, Harry Cornick, Andy King, Anis Mehmeti, Andreas Weimann (C), Cameron Pring, Mark Sykes, Nahki Wells, Zak Wyner.

Subs: Kane Wilson, George Tanner, Sam Bell, Nikita Khaikin, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Marlee Francois.

Referee: John Busby.

