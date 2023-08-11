​Doughty aware Seagulls curtain-raiser could be a ‘shock’ for the Hatters

​​Luton wingback Alfie Doughty knows that the Hatters’ opening game of the Premier League season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday could come as something of a ‘shock’ to those who have never played at the level before.

Town’s squad has precious little top flight experience in it, as going into the contest, only a handful of those who will line up at the Amex have experienced life at the top echelon of English football before.

Although boss Rob Edwards has now added Ross Barkley and Marvelous Nakamba, who have a number of Premier League outings between them, Doughty is one of many who have not featured in the highest division previously.

Town wingback Alfie Doughty in action during pre-season - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

He knows the work would have to be put in to make sure they are ready for the step up, saying: “It’s probably going to be the biggest one yet for all the boys.

“A few of them have stepped up a few times, but a few like me, first time playing in the Prem, we’re not going to be used to it.

"I think I need to make sure that I am as fit as I possibly can be to take the next step. Everything needs to go up times two.

"The speed, no-one knows the speed really, the first game might be a shock, especially Brighton away, it’s going to be an intense game.

“But that just comes with it really, everyone's going to get used to it, we’ll just try and work at our best way possible for our shape.”

Although there is a slight air of trepidation about what to expect on the south coast, that will turn to excitement for Doughty, who added: “I’m buzzing!