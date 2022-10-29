Doughty confident Luton's home form is back on track ahead of Black Cats visit

Luton's Alfie Doughty in action against Watford last weekend

Town new boy Alfie Doughty is confident the Hatters are over their sticky start to the season on home soil ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Sunderland.

The Hatters began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road, as they struggled for results on in front of their own fans initially, without a win in their opening four fixtures, losing to both Preston North End and Wigan Athletic.

They turned things around by beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 and have now taken seven points from a possible nine after defeating QPR 3-1 last time out.

Town are looking to make it three wins from four, and bounce back form last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Watford, when they entertain the 15th placed Black Cats, s Doughty said: “It’s getting there, we’ve just had a few draws at the start of the season.

“I think now we’re definitely pushing for more wins than draws.

"It’s going to be hard, but I think we can do it.”

Doughty is also hoping to show his talents to the Kenilworth Road crowd in a competitive game for the first time since arriving from Stoke City in the summer too, after suffering an injury during pre-season in the 1-1 draw with West Ham which has stunted his progress.

He has started both of Luton’s last two games on the road, as on the test the Hatters face today, he added: “It’s the first time for me, it will be good to be out there again and I’m looking forward to it.

“They (Sunderland) have started well.

“They’re another team that you can see has a collectiveness, especially in coming up from League One last year.