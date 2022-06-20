Doughty 'excited' to make permanent switch from Stoke to Kenilworth Road

Midfielder discusses summer move

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:39 pm
Alfie Doughty in action for Cardiff City during his loan move last season
Town’s first signing of the summer, midfielder Alfie Doughty, declared he was ‘excited’ about making his switch from Stoke City to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 22-year-old has been on manager Nathan Jones’ wanted list back in the summer of 2020 when he was at Charlton Athletic, as the Luton boss was able to finally acquire his target today, Luton paying an undisclosed fee.

Doughty, who was named the Addicks Young Player of the Year during the 2019-20 Championship season, went to the bet365 Stadium in January 2021, playing 16 times in all competitions for the Potters, as he finished last term on loan with Cardiff City.

Speaking to the Hatters’ official website, he said: “I’m very excited to be a Luton player.

"It is a fresh start and I want to get started straight away.

“Over the last few years, getting top half the year before and then top six last year, you can tell the team is just getting better and better, and that is definitely one of the reasons why I’m here.”

