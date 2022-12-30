Town’s ‘Mr Versatile’ Alfie Doughty was thrilled to get off the mark for the Hatters with what was an absolute screamer in last night’s terrific 3-0 win at QPR.

With nine minutes left and Luton already 2-0 to the good courtesy of Carlton Morris’s double, a fine crossfield passing move saw the visitors switch play from one flank to the other, Allan Campbell flicking on to Doughty.

The former Stoke and Charlton youngster, now in a left wingback position due to Dan Potts going off, having started the evening on the right, cut inside and fizzed a ball into Morris, before receiving it back.

Controlling it on the run with his left foot, the 23-year-old’s next touch was to thundered a magnificent drive past Senegal international Seny Dieng, whose dive was more in hope than expectation, watching it fly into the corner of the net.

It put the seal on another terrific performance over the Christmas period, and was Doughty’s first goal since April when on loan at Cardiff City, as he said: “I haven’t scored one of them in God knows how long, well I haven’t scored to be fair in a very long time, so first goal for the club and it was a nice one.

“It’s massive in the game. We were under pressure and as soon as it left my boot and went in it was such a relief for all the boys.

"Three nil, 10 minutes to go, settle and we saw out the job really well.

Alfie Doughty celebrates his wonderful goal at QPR on Thursday night

“I know I can trust Carlton with my passes so I knew as long as I can give it to him, he can give it back to me.

"Then it’s just down to me and such a good goal, it was a nice feeling.”

The fact that it was in front of the 1,500 travelling supporters, who were in fine voice for the entire 90 minutes, made it an even more memorable moment for Doughty, who continued: “Amazing, it was perfect as if I celebrated over there (home end) it would probably have been a shush, but over there it was a nice feeling to celebrate them.

“I think that’s what so class about these fans.

"They come here and it’s cold, it's an evening game, but you always know that they’re going to be there.”

After being signed by former boss Nathan Jones, Doughty has started all three games since Rob Edwards took over, and the new manager is clearly already a fan, as he said: “He’s a really good player Alfie, he’s got really good personality.

"I like him a lot, he’s got a lot of attributes, a lot of quality, he’s only going to get better.

“It was unbelievable, instinctive, real great technique, real quality.