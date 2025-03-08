Doughty makes 100th Luton appearance as Adebayo returns for Burnley clash

Championship: Burnley v Luton Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duo Elijah Adebayo and Zack Nelson have been recalled by Luton boss Matt Bloomfield for this afternoon's Championship clash at Burnley, with wingback Alfie Doughty making his 100th appearance for the club.

Club captain Carlton Morris has dropped to the bench along with Jacob Brown, as youngster Christ Makosso keeps his place following an impressive full debut during last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Portsmouth. Discussing Doughty’s impact, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023, Bloomfield said: “He’s a top player for the level, Alf, he’s proved it for a number of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His 100th appearance for our football club, we know he’s a big player, we know he turns up on big occasions as well. It’s fantastic for Alf and it’s really important that we take a moment to recognise these milestones as in football it does move on quick. We’re really proud of him, were really pleased to have him here and we believe he can contribute in a big way through the rest of the season.”

Alfie Doughty makes his 100th appearance for Luton this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

On Makosso keeping his place in the Town back three, Bloomfield added: “With young players it’s really important that we’re careful with them, that we don’t heap too much expectation on their shoulders, but also its great to be excited about a young player of ours, absolutely. The club bought him in January, fantastic signing, put him on a long contract to protect the asset.

"It’s important that we expose him to match situations to improve his experience and game understanding. We believe he’s going to be a big player for us and it’s important for us that we recognise the time to put him in and the time when to take him out. That’s up for us to know those moments.”

Clarets: James Trafford, Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Josh Brownhill, Jaidon Anthony, Connor Roberts, Lyle Foster, Marcus Edwards, Lucas Pires, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent. Subs: Vaclac Hladky, Oliver Sonne, Joe Worrall, Jeremy Sarmiento, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Zian Flemming, Hannibal, Ashley Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark (C), Zack Nelson, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty, Elijah Adebayo. Subs: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Carlton Morris, Millenic Alli, Lamine Fanne, Jacob Brown, Lasse Nordas, Josh Bowler. Referee: Stephen Martin.