Hatters wingback Alfie Doughty is out of this afternoon’s trip to Brentford with a hip injury, one of two changes made by boss Rob Edwards.

The 23-year-old had started Luton’s last nine top flight games, but misses out at the Gtech Stadium, as Issa Kabore returns following his concussion injury to play on the right, with Amari’i Bell staying on the left.

Edwards has also decided to bring in Tahith Chong for his first start since the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, Andros Townsend dropping to the bench for the clash against the Bees, where he is joined with England U17 international Joe Johnson.

On going up against a Brentford side managed by Thomas Frank, who led the hosts to the Premier League in 2021, speaking about the Danish head coach, Edwards said: “He’s done an amazing job, for me he’s one of the best managers in the league. Four, five years he’s been there, incredible progression year upon year, and he’s excellent.

"He has his team very well organised, very well coached, really clear in what they do. Whether they're playing a top team, or no disrespect to us, a lesser team, they’re clear in what they do and within all of that they've got some very, very good individuals as well.

"They've been able to improve year upon year, so a really good model for us to aspire to.

“We’ll do things our way and we’re not going to copy anyone, but there’s certainly a brilliant model and a blueprint for us to perhaps aspire to. If we were able to have any of the kind of success they’ve had in recent years, by getting up, staying up and then really progressing and flourishing, then that would be amazing for us.

"We’ll do things our way, but I’ve nothing but admiration for Thomas Frank, his staff, what they’ve done really is impressive.”

The Bees’ attack will be spearheaded once more by Cameron international Bryan Mbuemo, who has six top flight goals to his name this term, as Edwards added: ““They’ve got threats everywhere, he is certainly the main threat.

"He’s a brilliant footballer, but we’ve got to be aware of everyone, quick restarts, clever play, if if turns over they come at you really quick and go straight towards goal, but I really like him.

“He’s a very, very good footballer, similar to Palace last week, a really good team and a couple of outstanding players, Brentford have got a similar sort of level of player.”

Bees: Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard (C), Neal Maupay, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee, Bryan Mbuemo, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Subs: Thomas Strakosha, Charlie Goode, Zanko, Saman Ghoddos, Keane Lewis-Potter, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev, Michael Olakigbe.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Ryan Giles, Luke Berry, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson.