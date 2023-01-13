Doughty nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award after stunner for Town against Rangers

Alfie Doughty celebrates his magnificent strike against QPR in December

Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December after his stunning strike against QPR recently.

The summer signing made it 3-0 at Loftus Road over the Christmas period, ensuring the Hatters won in West London for the first time since 1984, with a quite magnificent effort from distance.

The nomination for Doughty read: “A goal on the edge.

"Doughty and Carlton Morris had no right to combine for the one-two which Doughty then cushioned divinely before sweeping home a stunning strike – and all at such pace.”

Doughty is up against QPR’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson for his effort against Burnley, plus Sunderland’s Tom Rogic strike in the game with West Bromwich Albion and Kion Etete’s goal for Cardiff City when they faced Blackpool.

The public vote, which is combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winner, can be found here.