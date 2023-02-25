Doughty replaces suspended Lockyer as Luton make one change for Birmingham

Alfie Doughty starts for the Hatters this afternoon

Town boss Rob Edwards has made one change to his side for this afternoon's trip to Birmingham City.

Wingback Alfie Doughty is back in, replacing skipper Tom Lockyer who is suspended following his dismissal against Burnley last week.

Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba were both passed fit too, with Fred Onyedinma named among the substitutes, midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu taking the captain’s armband with Lockyer absent.

Blues: John Ruddy (C), Maxime Colin, Hannibal Mejbri, Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean, Tahit Chong, Gary Gardner, Emmanuel Longelo, Kevin Long, George Hall.

Subs: Neil Etheridge, Goerge Friend, Marc Roberts, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham, Jordan James, Alfie Chang.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

