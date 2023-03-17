Doughty sees his future with Luton as he admits the Hatters 'can't stop smiling' during their promotion push

Hatters wingback Alfie Doughty sees a real future for himself at Kenilworth Road due to the ‘family’ atmosphere that has been created amongst the Luton squad.

The 23-year-old started life out at Charlton Athletic, before loans with Kingstonian and Bromley, before, despite interest from previous Town boss Nathan Jones, moved to Stoke City in February 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

It was the start of a tough 18 months at the Bet 365 Stadium, Doughty making just 11 substitute appearances for the Potters, while he also had a loan move to Cardiff as well, going up against Luton in the Hatters’ 1-0 victory in Wales last term.

Alfie Doughty has words with Bristol City's Anis Mehmeti on Wednesday night

With Jones still in charge of Town during the summer, he finally got his man, signing the highly-rated player for an undisclosed fee.

Injury kept Doughty out for the early stages of the season, before he returned to feature five times for the Welshman, before he left for Premier League Southampton.

Since Rob Edwards has taken over, the former Addick has become a massive part of the Luton side, beginning 12 of the new manager's 16 Championship matches in charge, and with 17 starts in total, is closing on his record of 20 managed during the 2019-20 campaign when at the Valley.

He is clearly loving life in Bedfordshire too, part of a squad who are challenging for the top flight once more, on a run of three straight wins and just seven points behind second placed Sheffield United with nine games to go.

Doughty said: “I love it, I can’t say a bad word about it and I definitely see my future here.

“I think this is what you call a team really, it’s a family.

"You can tell by the results week in week out, everyone just is 100 per cent for everyone.

“I love playing at the moment, with this team as well.

"I have the confidence to put the ball in the box and I know I’ve got two big strikers in there and it’s just enjoyable.”

It’s not just Doughty who is enjoying himself too, but the whole side are playing with a real spring in their step, currently a seven game unbeaten run away from home ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Sunderland.

The wingback continued: “As a team we can’t stop smiling, and I think that’s the reason why we’re getting the results.

"You can see we’re playing with freedom, playing with a smile on our face and the results speak for themselves.”

Doughty himself has been in terrific form as well, with a number of assists to his name since switching over to the left wingback position, while record of accurate crosses has been terrific.

He and Cody Drameh are proving a force to be reckoned with on either flank in recent weeks too, particularly during the 1-0 win over Bristol City on Wednesday night, the Leeds United loanee’s terrific delivery headed home by Carlton Morris.

Asked about his own performances, Doughty said: “As a wing back you’ve got to provide, that’s my job, for the strikers.

"We’ve got to put it on a plate for them, that’s what I’ve got to do and I will continue to do so.

“I like the challenge, I like making sure I’ve got a job to do and my role as a wingback is something that I strive to do and I'm never going to stop really.

“You can always look to yourself and think you can probably do more.

"Like today (Wednesday night), crossing, you always want more to get it on the top of the strikers.

"You can only do so much sometimes, me and Codes, we know what we've got to do, put the ball in the box, as if you don't put the ball in the box you don't score.”

Although Doughty had to come out of the side against the Blades last weekend for Town’s 1-0 win in South Yorkshire, he was straight back in for the midweek match against the Robins.

On his recall, boss Edwards said: “We know how important Alfie’s been since we’ve come in.

"Fred (Onyedinma) did great (against United), but it’s great to have that competition in that area of the pitch.”

Meanwhile Doughty, who has struggled with injuries during his career so far, feels he is mature enough now to know it was the right call to sit out Bramall Lane trip in order to give himself every chance of playing a vital role in the run-in.

He added: “It was just precaution.

"I’m old enough now to realise when I can just step back and make sure that everything’s right.

