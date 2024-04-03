Alfie Doughty is fit enough to start for Luton this evening - pic: Liam Smith

Luton boss Rob Edwards has made three changes to his team for the trip to title-chasing Arsenal this evening, wingback Alfie Doughty recovering in time to make the starting XI.

The 24-year-old was one of three Town players who went off in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, along with Reece Burke, who misses out completely with an Achilles problem and Tahith Chong, the midfielder fit enough to be named among the substitutes. Daiki Hashioka and Fred Onyedinma also come in, the latter making his first start for Luton since the 0-0 draw with Hull City in the Championship on May 8, 2023, while Luke Berry drops down to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenagers Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson and Axel Piesold are all on the bench, where they are joined by 16-year-old Christian Chigozie, who is taking his GCSEs this summer. The Gunners are without Bukayo Saka, while they have swapped five players from the 0-0 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, as Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Jorginho are three who miss out, with Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson and Oleksander Zinchenko all coming in.

Gunners: David Raya, William Saliba, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard (C), Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz, Oleksander Zinchenko. Subs: Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorghino, Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice.