Doughty wants 'furious' Hatters to make amends for 3-3 draw and play-off defeat to Huddersfield

Alfie Doughty gets close to QPR midfielder Ilias Chair during Luton's 3-0 win this week

Town wingback Alfie Doughty wants to help Luton put things right against Huddersfield following their play-off semi-final defeat last term and 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road this season.

The Hatters were 90 minutes away from Wembley when heading to the John Smith’s Stadium last season, and despite being clearly the better side, a host of missed chances saw the Terriers score late on through Jordan Rhodes to win 1-0 and go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Although Doughty wasn’t a part of the club then, he was watching on this season when Luton trailed twice against the Terriers, only to hit back and lead 3-2, before being unable to hold on, conceding with 20 minutes to go, as they couldn’t deal with the set-piece sorcery of Sorba Thomas, scoring two own goals through Carlton Morris and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

When asked if the play-off game had been mentioned in the build-up, Doughty said: “Yes, we know about that, and even the game at home, they didn’t really deserve the draw and we were furious about it.

“We’re going to get there and make sure we get the three points as I think that’s exactly what we deserve.”

Boss Rob Edwards, who was still at Forest Green when Luton were almost reaching the Premier league last term, continued: “Whatever motivation they can find then great.

"It’s obviously a new season now and different managers from the clubs perspective, but all we know and like I said before, it’s going to be a real challenge.

"Going away from home in the Championship is difficult, but of course, we want to build on the momentum even further.

"We certainly believe in ourselves, wherever we go, whoever we play against at the moment, we can win.”

Both sides go into the match having won their festive fixtures so far, as Doughty wants to round off what would be the best Christmas period possible, adding: “We’ve had two massive games and to get six points is unbelievable.

“Huddersfield, it’s not going to be an easy game away, but we’ve got confidence and it’s all we need really.

“Nine from nine in the Championship, three games, nine points, I think it’s just perfect.

