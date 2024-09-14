Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters head to the New Den

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has urged his team-mates to take their ‘anger’ out on Millwall this afternoon as they look to secure a first victory of the season.

The Hatters go into the game without a success from their five matches this term, sitting second from bottom in the table with just one point to their name. Town lost out 2-1 to QPR in their last match before the international break, letting a 1-0 lead slip in disappointing manner, as speaking to the club’s official website about today’s contest at the New Den, Doughty said: “We’re looking forward to it.

"It’s going to be a tough game going down to the Den, we know what they’re capable of, we know what their history is of hard, tough games, where you know you’ve got to make sure at it the whole game. We’re going with a lot of confidence. We’ve got a lot of players back, so as a full squad, I think it’s a lot easier now as we can use more bodies. I’m up for it just as much as the rest are.

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“You just need to bully the other team, you just need to take all your anger out on them really, that’s what we need to do on Saturday. We just need to dominate in every part of the pitch which is why I think now Saturday is more important because if we come out of this international break with three points, we’re going to jump up. We’re the first game on Saturday, it will help and we do need to sort ourselves out for this before the next international break in three weeks time. We haven’t got easy games, but we can make them easy if we play at our best and if we play at our best we’re unplayable.”

Although Town haven’t picked up a result yet, Doughty believes the work done in the last fortnight will put them in good stead, adding: “We had a couple of days to settle after the QPR game and then we were in the next week. We had an in-house friendly which was good, to get more minutes in, it’s looking positive.

"We’re doing the right things, we’ve been playing well, we just haven’t been getting the results. It’s going to have to change as we’ve been dominating every game but just haven’t been getting the results. So we’re going back into this game with two weeks of hard work and now it’s time to put it on show.”