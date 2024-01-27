Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Substitute Cauley Woodrow scored the most dramatic of late winners as Luton snatched a stoppage time victory at Everton to secure their place in round five of the FA Cup this afternoon.

With the match entering the final minute of five added on, and destined to be going to a replay that clearly neither side wanted, home defender James Tarkowski gave away a needless corner. Although Alfie Doughty was off at this point, Luke Berry assumed set-piece duties, swinging in a wonderful delivery. It was met by Carlton Morris, which began a bout of pinball that saw Joao Virginia make a flying stop, the Toffees unable to clear their lines, leaving Woodrow alert to poke over the line, sending the visiting fans into sheer bedlam.

Demonstrating his intentions to go through at the first attempt, Hatters boss Rob Edwards had opted for a strong XI strong once again, Ross Barkley returning to the club where it all started for him, Andros Townsend, himself a former Toffee, also starting. Townsend, who was given a fine reception ahead of kick-off and he was involved in the Hatters making a bright start to the game, creating all the chances in the opening five minutes.

The visitors couldn't get their radar sorted early on though, Alfie Doughty hooking a half volley over at the back post, Barkley, booed whenever he was in possession by the home fans, slicing wide from 25 yards and then Morris off target with an ambitious snapshot from inside the area. The hosts took until 10 minutes to have their first real sighter, and it was a good one at that, Dominic Calvert-Lewin unable to pick out the unmarked Jack Harrison, but did find Beto, whose low effort slid wide.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo might have done better when Morris received Amari'i Bell's pass, spun his man and delivered a wonderful arching cross that the forward looked to head back beyond Virginia only to nod into the hoardings. Although Barkley couldn't quite exert his usual influence on proceedings, the Hatters started to edge things, but Everton still remained a threat, especially when a quickly taken free kick released Vitaliy Mykolenko.

With Krul creeping way off his line, the defender poked past the Dutchman only to see Reece Burke covering round well to prevent the ball from crossing the line. The same move almost paid dividends as James Tarkowski once more picked out the unmarked Mykolenko who opted to cross this time, Dwight McNeil heading straight at Krul.

Town then advanced up the other end, winning a corner on the right which Doughty swung into the area where it was turned home by a combination of Barkley, Burke and Mykolenko on 39 minutes, the goal officially being awarded to the Toffees defender. Everton looked to restore parity before the break, James Garner's free kick not missing the top corner by much.

In the second period, Doughty almost had another assist on Merseyside to add to his growing collection, seeing a corner met by a meaty header from Morris, Virginia at full stretch to turn it away. The hosts then levelled on 55 minutes as Bell slipped when trying to reach Beto's ball out to Harrison, the midfielder striding away and unleashing a low drive from 20 yards that escaped Krul's grasp and dribbled over the line.

Luton almost restored their lead moments afterwards, Jarrad Branthwaite slipping which allowed Adebayo to burst away on the left, as faced with Virginia, he opted to pick out the far corner, only for the keeper to make a terrific stop, fingertipping behind. The Portuguese stopper should have been picking the ball out of his net on 62 minutes, Townsend doing superbly to wriggle his way into the area, squaring it across the box when faced by Virginia, as Morris couldn't beat Nathan Patterson stationed on the line from six yards.

With one eye clearly on Tuesday night's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, Edwards made three changes, taking off Adebayo, Sambi Lokonga and Townsend for Tahith Chong, Woodrow and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Desperate to avoid a second game, Harrison arrowed over when a Morris clearance fell to him, while Barkley saw the headlines too, but got too much on his blast from range.

Edwards continued to tinker in the closing stages, Joe Johnson on for the biggest game of his fledgling career to date, as Luke Berry joined him, Barkley and Doughty making way. It paid off too as with the clock ticking down, Luton won yet another set-piece, as Woodrow notched his second goal of the season to put Town in the hat, securing their second win at Goodison Park this term.

Toffees: Joao Virginia, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski (C), Dwight McNeil (Arnaut Danjuma 78), Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Youssef Chermiti 78), Jack Harrison, Beto, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner. Subs not used: Jordan Pickford, Andy Lonergan, Michael Keane, Ashley Young, Ben Godfrey, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.