Dream come true for Luton striker Adebayo as he nets a first ever Premier League hat-trick

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo admitted it was a dream come true to net his first Premier League hat-trick during last night’s sensational 4-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old has had to reach this level the hard way, as after starting out with Fulham as a youngster, he dropped into non-league, loan spells with Slough Town and Bognor Regis toughening him up for the path ahead, before spending time at Cheltenham, Swindon, Stevenage and Walsall, as he began to make a name for himself in the lower leagues.

Joining the Hatters in February 2021, Adebayo was an important part of the side that reached the top flight last term, going on to open his Premier League account in the 2-1 defeat to Burnley in October, finding the net five times in total ahead of the Seagulls visit, an evening that quickly became the best of his footballing career, netter netting Luton’s first treble in the highest tier of English football since Lars Elstrup back in September.

Town hat-trick hero Elijah Adebayo is handed the match ball by team-mate Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Liam Smith

Asked if it was something he had been dreaming about, Adebayo said: “For me, many years, it’s a fantastic feeling for myself and for this team, because I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m so proud of everyone today, including the fans, they were fantastic. We know what this place is like under the lights, it’s a fantastic place to come and it’s a hard place to come, but it’s what dreams are made of. I’m so proud. It’s a surreal feeling, but I can’t take all the credit, the boys were fantastic. We were told to start sharp and boy did we.”

They certainly did, Adebayo not having to wait long to wheel away and celebrate his first of the evening, just 18 seconds in fact. A heavy touch from Facundo Buonanotte after Brighton had actually taken the kick-off, saw Luton win the ball back instantly, working it wide to Chiedozie Ogbene. His cross was met by Carlton Morris, Adebayo then reacting fastest to glance it over the line and give Town a dream start.

On whether he had ever been on target that early, he said: “No, I’ll keep it short, but no I haven’t. It was a blistering start and we go and get the second not long after. Then it’s like, okay, cool, we need to keep our foot on the gas here and go and get more as we could smell it and it was just about putting it into practise.”

Town did just that, Ogbene making it 2-0 a minute later and then Adebayo bagging his second of the match on 42 minutes when released by Ross Barkley. He still had plenty to do, but did it to perfection, sidefooting beyond Steele to give Luton some real breathing space. Getting such an advantage before the break was just what the hosts had wanted as well, Adebayo continuing: “The first goal is always crucial, no matter what league you play in, so getting the first goal was good and then getting the second not long after definitely gave us a platform even more so.

“Then it was about not being complacent as a group. These boys know not to be complacent, we’ve been down two and then had to come back, so being in this position is unfamiliar in a way, but that’s credit to the boys, They stuck at it and then it was just about making a statement, go and score more, and we probably could have scored more.

"Going in 2-0, they’re going to come out and that next goal is crucial as it either kills the game off or allows them back in. To go in 3-0 was the icing on the cake, not to say that we’re going to rest on our laurels, it was, okay, we’re going to go and score more. Luckily for me it was me again and just delighted with everyone.”

It was evident that Luton had been sent out with the same instructions for the second period, as after Jordan Clark had a goal ruled out for offside, they did have that clinching fourth, Adebayo once more on target, nodding home Alfie Doughty’s corner that was flicked on by Seagulls attacker Joao Pedro at the near post.

On scoring the first hat-trick of his professional career, having notched one for Bognor Regis in a 5-0 Ryman League victory over Canvey Island back in January 2017, he said: “I didn’t actually know much about it, it just hit me in the face to be honest, but you’ve got to be in there to score. You’ve just got to keep getting in there and things will fall for you.

"A lot of people have told me over my career, that’s where goals are scored, in the penalty box, and you’ve just got to be in there to get on the end of them. I didn’t know how to react at the time, it was new to me, but scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do in football, so I’ve just got knuckle down and get ready to do it again."

Town’s hero received a standing ovation when substituted on 71 minutes for Tahith Chong, while enjoyed another terrific reception after the full time whistle when clutching the match ball as a souvenir. On what that was like, Adebayo, who now has 40 goals in 135 appearances for the Hatters, added: “It was an unreal feeling, the fans were fantastic all night and to have them singing at the end and singing when I came off was a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.